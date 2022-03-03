Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 5.2%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 207,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,416,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $50,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

