Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.62

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 1655382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

