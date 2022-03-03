Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.62

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 1655382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.
VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.57.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
