Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 5,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,622. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.47 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

