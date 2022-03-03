Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 4.8% After Strong Earnings

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $56.93. 13,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,452,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53.

About Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.