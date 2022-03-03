Victor Nesi Sells 10,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Victor Nesi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 1st, Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00.

SF stock opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after buying an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,619,000 after buying an additional 743,430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,688,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $30,912,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

