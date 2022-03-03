VerusCoin Price Up 50.4% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $50.72 million and approximately $10,581.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,105,201 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

