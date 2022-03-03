Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 7,587,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,800. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vertiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

