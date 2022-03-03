VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

VBNK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098. The company has a market capitalization of $311.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. VersaBank. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. VersaBank. had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that VersaBank. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VersaBank. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

