Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.26. 603,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,861,414. The company has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

