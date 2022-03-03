Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Shares of VRE opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

