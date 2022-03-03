Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.12 on Monday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

