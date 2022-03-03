Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Velo3D updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Velo3D stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,049. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,991,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $4,037,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

