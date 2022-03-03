Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $494-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.31 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

VEEV traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $230.62. The company had a trading volume of 834,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.60. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.22.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

