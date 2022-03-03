Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.22.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $230.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.60. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.