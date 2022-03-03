Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

