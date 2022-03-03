Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,487,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

