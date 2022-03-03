Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 718,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,327,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 509,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after buying an additional 152,174 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 292,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,782,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $201.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $174.07 and a 12-month high of $220.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day moving average is $209.54.
