Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period.

VYMI stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $71.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

