Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 584,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,199. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

