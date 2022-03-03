Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.72

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.72 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 459494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

