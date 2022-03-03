Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

