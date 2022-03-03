Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after buying an additional 240,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 326,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

