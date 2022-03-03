Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 489.3% in February

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, an increase of 489.3% from the January 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $80.57.
