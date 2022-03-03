VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $174,757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,329,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,735,000.

GDX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.64. 519,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,168,146. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

