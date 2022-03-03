VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.58

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.58 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 8466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.55.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.