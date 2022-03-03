Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells $133,745.40 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 633,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 194,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 112,063 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

