Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $202.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.17 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

