Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,539 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $169,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $23,365,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

