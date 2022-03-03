Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Clorox by 28,702.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.