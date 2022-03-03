Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $8,167,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $145.55 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $250.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

