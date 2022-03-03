Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.