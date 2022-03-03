Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43,500 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

