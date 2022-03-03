Vai Reaches Market Cap of $55.15 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.15 million and approximately $39,990.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.49 or 0.06720001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,901.96 or 0.99821364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002709 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 59,253,218 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.