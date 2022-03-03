Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,828. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $106,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 76,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.