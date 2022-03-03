Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 321,859 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,515,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

