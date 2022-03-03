Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

