Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.