Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

