Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,931 shares of company stock worth $203,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Pegasystems Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.