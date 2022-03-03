Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

