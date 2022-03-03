Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 100 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Globant were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Globant by 780.5% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Globant by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 533.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 11.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.80.

Globant stock opened at $268.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17 and a beta of 1.49. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $191.92 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.27.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.