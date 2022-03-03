UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 21,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 393,338 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $10.59.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,956,224 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,714.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

