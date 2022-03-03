US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Short Interest Up 145.0% in February

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the January 31st total of 681,600 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
About US Ecology (Get Rating)
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Ecology (ECOL)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.