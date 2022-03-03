Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
UVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Universal Insurance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.
Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
