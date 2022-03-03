Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

UVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Universal Insurance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.