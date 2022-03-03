Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CFO Frank Wilcox Purchases 2,750 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UVE opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

UVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

