Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.67.

UHS stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

