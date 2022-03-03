Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.20

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 971193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,859 shares of company stock worth $1,916,968. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

