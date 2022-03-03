United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.01

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 109325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 344,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 761.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after purchasing an additional 940,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158,817 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

