United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,145,000 after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

NYSE:URI opened at $326.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $282.20 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

