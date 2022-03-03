United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $214.56. 29,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,917. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.17 and its 200-day moving average is $203.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

